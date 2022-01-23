New Delhi: In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi. The hologram statue of Subhas Chandra Bose was installed on the occassion of Netaji Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. The prime minister tweeted, “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”Also Read - Netaji's Grand Hologram Statue to be Unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate on 23rd Jan; All About it

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary #ParakramDiwas pic.twitter.com/vGQMSzLgfc — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Also Read - Netaji's Hologram To Fill Spot Until Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grand Statue Installed At India Gate: Modi

Key Features of the Hologram Statue

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

The hologram statue of Netaji will be present at the same place till the work for the grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose completed. Also Read - Republic Day Celebrations to now Begin From January 23 every year to Include Netaji’s Birth Anniversary

The Central government has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji at India Gate in order to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. “The statue, made of granite, shall be a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji in our freedom struggle, and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him,” said the Prime Minister’s office in an offical statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister also confer the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony.

The union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs. 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.