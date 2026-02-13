Home

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth' in Delhi, marks historic shift of prime minister's office to kartavya bhavan complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, the new PMO address in Delhi, along with Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, marking a major milestone in India’s governance modernization.

PM Modi unveils ‘Seva Teerth’ in Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled Seva Teerth-the new location of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) along with Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 complexes in Delhi.

PM Modi flagged off the biggest ever migration of PMO to its new premises post-Independence.

Built on Kartavya Path, Seva Teerth houses the offices of PMO, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and Cabinet Secretariat.

PM Narendra Modi launched Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 buildings at Kartavya Path on Thursday. These structures will house India’s Finance Ministry, Defence Ministry, Health & Family Welfare Ministry and Education Ministry respectively.

PM Modi inaugurates PMO’s new office complex

PM Modi chose February 13 to inaugurate India’s revamped Central Vista as well as the new PMO office. He took to social media to announce the visit:”

Significance of PM Modi Inaugurating Seva Teerth (PMO Office)

PM Modi inaugurated the new PMO office exactly 95 years after New Delhi was announced as India’s capital.

Seva Teerth’s inauguration date is February 13, 2023, coinciding with the 95th Foundation Day of New Delhi as the capital of India.

Addressing an event later in the evening, PM Modi said that this decision sends out a message that the country is leaving its past behind and embarking on a new path towards “Seva” or service. (Full speech to be updated)

At 1: 30 pm on February 13, 2023, the name of India’s new PMO address was revealed as “Seva Teerth”. (Seva means Service) Evening ceremonies include Abhisevak Joining of Shri @PMOIndia as Swamibhoomi Seva Teerth and a public speech.

PM Narendra Modi presides over the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kartavya Path along with Kartavya Bhavan on February 13, 2023.

Features of PMO Office Relocation and Redevelopment

At Kartavya Path, renamed from Rajpath, PM Modi inaugurated the building that will serve as India’s new Prime Minister’s residence and office. There will also be accommodations for the Cabinet Secretary and National Security Advisor.

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project is an effort by the Indian government to transform Central Vista Avenue into a contemporary government precinct that embraces innovation and focuses on citizen services.

Along with serving as India’s new PMO address, Seva Teerth will also be home to offices of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and Cabinet Secretariat.

PM Modi further dedicated India’s new Parliament building to the nation today.

