New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya on Friday morning at the seer's rebuilt samadhi at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The prime minister sat in meditation at the foot of the statue for a while before taking a walk around Kedarpuri to review the reconstruction work carried out over the last few years.

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed ‘aarti’ at the ancient temple. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

Here are some facts you need to know about the Shankaracharya statue: