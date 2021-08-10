New Delhi: Disappointed with absenteeism of BJP MPs during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly sought the names of those who were not present in Rajya Sabha on Monday during the passage of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021. Addressing the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting before the start of Tuesday’s proceedings in both the houses of parliament, PM Modi reportedly asked the Parliamentary Affairs minister to make a list of MPs not present in the house yesterday.Also Read - Jantar Mantar Rally: BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 Others Detained For Raising Communal Slogans

A party leader said, "Prime Minister was angry over absenteeism and said discipline and regularity in attending parliament is must for everyone. Despite repeated reminders from Prime Minister, many of ours Rajya Sabha members were absent yesterday during passing of important legislations."

Another leader present in the meeting pointed out that this is not the first time the Prime Minister expressed his concern about staying away from the House. "The Prime Minister was very upset about members not attending the house. He specially mentioned that many MPs were missing from the Rajya Sabha when key legislation was placed for approval. He (Modi) asked for their names," he said.

Notably, the Rajya Sabha passed Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 on Monday for which the opposition moved a resolution to send it to the select committee. The opposition’s move to send the bill to a select committee came as a surprise to the government as it was not prepared but with the help of other parties it could muster the number in the house.

Meanwhile, PM Modi at the party’s parliamentary meeting also spoke about country’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics and asked MPs to promote sports in their constituencies. Lauding the performance of athletes in Tokyo Olympics, the Prime Minister asked everyone to give standing ovation to the achievements of Indian players.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur made a presentation about India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics in the meeting. Sources said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju talked about India’s preparations for the event.