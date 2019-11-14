New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit, on Thursday spoke at the dialogue with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank and called all BRICS nations to join together for disaster resilient infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the dialogue with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank:

“I would like to request BRICS nations and New Development Bank to join coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure,” PM Modi said while addressing the BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank.

He said till the next time the BRICS leaders meet, there should be a proper roadmap to achieve the target of $500 billion Intra-BRICS trade.

"Until the next Summit, the BRICS Business Council should make a roadmap to achieve the target of $500 billion Intra-BRICS trade," he further added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the BRICS plenary session, PM Modi said that terrorism and organised crimes harm trade and businesses. He expressed hope that efforts by BRICS member countries will give a thrust to security cooperation against the menaces.

“The atmosphere of doubt created by terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking and organised crime harms trade and businesses. I am happy that the first seminar on BRICS Strategies for Countering Terrorism was organised. We hope that such efforts and activities of five sub-working groups will increase strong BRICS security cooperation against terrorism and other organised crimes,” PM Modi said.

Talking about how terrorism has harmed people’s lives, PM Modi said that over 2.25 lakh people have lost their lives due to terrorism in the last 10 years. “According to estimates, there has been a loss of USD 1 trillion economy. This has also reduced the economic growth of developing countries by 1.5 per cent,” he noted.

Talking about building strong relationship among BRICS nations, PM Modi said the growing people-to-people relationship will give energy to the partnership among the BRICS countries.

“BRICS countries should organise youth summits. In this, the youth of five countries should take part in activities like start-ups, hackathon, sports and creativity in large numbers. Students of BRICS countries in India will be given internships and fellowships every year to study subjects related to BRICS. We should also consider promoting the traditional sports of our countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Congratulating BRICS members for establishing the BRICS Women Business Alliance, PM Modi expressed special gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Women’s participation has increased in every sector in India in the last five years. In the last elections, women voters were equal to the number of men voters for the first time. By far, the highest number of women candidates also emerged victorious. The number of elected women leaders in our local self-government is more than 14 lakh,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit. This is PM Modi’s sixth time to participate in the BRICS summit.

Earlier in the day, he held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Apart from this, PM Modi also met President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil.

An association of five major emerging national economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS brings together these five countries which comprise 42 per cent of the world’s population, having 23 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product.