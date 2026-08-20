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‘Engage with youngsters’: PM Modi urges officials for wider engagement with youth at high level meet

The meeting focused on the future action plans of ministries and departments responsible for infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance, with PM Modi discussing the way forward.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: August 20, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
'Engage with youngsters': PM Modi urges officials for wider engagement with youth at high level meet
PM Modi has urged senior officials to engage with the youth more. File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the third high-level meeting with government secretaries at his residence, where he discussed the way forward for key ministries and departments. The discussions covered infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance, according to a press release.

The press release stated, “Noting that deliberations had already been held with two groups of Secretaries, Prime Minister said that Secretaries, in addition to thinking about immediate issues and statistics, should also think with a long-term perspective on how the country’s future should be shaped.”

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PM Modi stressed that the problem of silos goes beyond organisational structures and is also linked to the way people think and work, the government said.

“He said silos can be both horizontal and vertical. He stressed that officials must take ownership of their responsibilities and work with a spirit of belongingness,” it added.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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