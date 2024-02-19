PM Modi Urges Party Workers to Reach Out to All Voters to Wint Trust Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

While workers were chanting “ab ki baar 400 par”, PM Modi, in his 65-minute speech at the Bharat Mandapam, said the party has to cross the 370-mark.

PM Modi asked BJP members to connect with all sections of society, including those who have not been inclined to the party, saying they have to earn the trust of everyone.

New Delhi: PM Modi on Sunday addressed the BJP’s national convention and urged party workers to reach out to all voters and win their trust in the next 100 days. Reiterating his call for over 370 seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi on Sunday said India would have to dream big and make big resolutions to “take a giant leap towards a Viksit Bharat” over the next five years. He said the first step is to ensure the BJP’s return to power with a stronger mandate.

Trending Now

While workers were chanting “ab ki baar 400 par”, PM Modi, in his 65-minute speech at the Bharat Mandapam, said the party has to cross the 370-mark.

You may like to read

He said to take the NDA past 400 in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has to cross 370 seats. He said this in an apparent reference to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark in Rajya Sabha during the just concluded Budget Session.

Addressing nearly 11,500 BJP delegates from across the country at Bharat Mandapam, he said he is seeking power not for “satta bhog” (enjoying power) but for the country’s benefit, and slammed the opposition, especially the Congress, saying they make all kinds of false promises but lack a road map for making the country developed.

This is something only the BJP can do, he said, exuding confidence about his return to power while noting that many foreign countries have invited him for engagements in July, August and September. This suggests that these countries also know that “aayega toh Modi hi” (Modi’s re-election is inevitable).

He asked BJP members to connect with all sections of society, including those who have not been inclined to the party, saying they have to earn the trust of everyone.

“When everyone makes an effort, then the BJP will win more than 370 seats and the NDA led by it 400-plus seats in the 543-member House,” he said.

“We have to connect with everyone, not for forming government but to build the country,” he said.

Taking an aim at critics who wondered if he would be able to handle foreign policy, he said India’s ties with West Asia is at its strongest and noted that he was the first prime minister in a few decades to visit the UAE. The Congress government used to look at West Asia through the prism of Pakistan, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.