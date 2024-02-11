PM Modi Urges People To Take Part In National Creators Award

The Government of India has announced the National Creators Award to spotlight content creators and influencers in the digital sphere.

The selection process will comprise a nomination phase, screening, public voting, and jury review. (Image: www.narendramodi.in)

National Creators Award: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in the National Creators Award available on the MyGov website.

Responding to the X post of MyGovIndia informing about the National Creators Award, the Prime Minister said in an X post: “A great opportunity for our creator community, putting the spotlight on the extraordinary talent across India. Whether they are innovating, inspiring, or igniting change, we want to celebrate our Yuva Shakti. Step up, take part and let the nation cheer for the talented creators!”

The Government of India has announced the National Creators Award to spotlight content creators and influencers in the digital sphere. Launched by MyGov India, the awards will recognise works in over 20 categories. The aim is to celebrate the influencers who are shaping the country’s growth, and culture, and are driving innovation and social change in the digital creator economy.

According to PIB, these awards will recognise across diverse sectors such as education, social change, environmental sustainability, gaming, and more.

Following are the category-wise details of all the awards:

Best Storyteller Award: For promoting India’s culture through creative storytelling

Disruptor of the Year: A creator who challenged the status quo and introduced significant change or innovation in a particular field

Celebrity Creator of the Year: For a high-profile creator who leveraged celebrity status to pivot a positive change and marked a benchmark for creative and impactful content

Green Champion Award: For influencers who advocate environmental protection, sustainability, and green practices

Best Creator For Social Change: For creators who advocate social and charitable causes, inclusivity, empowerment and more positive activities

Most Impactful Agri Creator: For a creator who “educates, critiques and showcases new farming techniques, equipment” launched in the country to help the farming sector

Cultural Ambassador of The Year: Recognises the ones who promote the culture of India using different content around aspects of the country’s culture

International Creator Award: Honours influencers who are helping augment India’s culture and soft power abroad

Best Travel Creator Award: For creators who showcase the country’s rich tourism

Swachhta Ambassador Award: Recognises creators who promote cleanliness

New India Champion Award: For influencers who showcase achievements of India and spread awareness on policies of the government while encouraging nation-building initiatives

Tech Creator Award: For influencers who simplify technology, offer insights, reviews and more on the latest innovations and gadgets

Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Acknowledges creators who promote local clothing brands and actively celebrate the country’s sartorial heritage

Most Creative Creator (Male and Female): Recognise influencers who offer content that deals with entertainment and social messaging

Best Creator in Food Category: Recognises the ones who review, critique, and create culinary content to promote India’s food culture

Best Creator in Education Category: The category will honour creators in the educational sector with informative content that helps learners

Best Creator in Gaming Category: For creators engaging with their audience via gameplay, reviews, or Esports commentary

Best Micro Creator: Acknowledge micro-influencers who have a significant impact in their niche even after a smaller audience

Best Nano Creator: For nano-creators who engage, interact and drive personal connection

Best Health and Fitness Creator: To recognise creators dealing with health, wellness, fitness, and encouraging healthier lifestyles

The selection process will comprise a nomination phase, screening, public voting, and jury review. The winners shall be announced based on jury and public votes combined.

