PM Modi Urges Youth To Explore AI Tools In Last Edition Of Man Ki Baat 2023

Prime Minister Modi urged the young generation to explore AI tools related to real-time translation in a bigger way and also make them 100 per cent full proof.

New Delhi: In the last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the transformative effect of forward-thinking technology, notably artificial intelligence (AI), on numerous societal domains. He pointed out his experience at the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam event in Uttar Pradesh, where a homegrown AI-powered app called Bhashini translated his Hindi-language speech into Tamil with no fuss. The participants at the event were very impressed with how easy and efficient the app made everything, echoing positive reactions all around, as per a report covered by news agency ANI.

“A few days ago, there was an experiment in Kashi that I would certainly like to share with Mann Ki Baat listeners. You must be aware that thousands of people have reached Kashi from Tamil Nadu to take part in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. For the first time, I used ‘Bhashini’ the Artificial intelligence (AI) tool, to communicate with them from a public platform. I was addressing in Hindi from the Dais but thanks to the AI tool Bhashini, the people of Tamil Nadu who were present there were listening to my address in Tamil, translated in real-time,” PM Modi said at the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The PM further said that technology is a new beginning and expressed hope that it will help his voice reach the masses more easily.

“That day is not far, when a speech would be delivered in any language, but the audience would be able to listen to the same speech in their language in real time. The same feature would also be available in movies in the future. In which the audience in a theatre hall would get to listen to real-time translations with the help of AI. He added that such technology would ease functioning in different sectors, including the judiciary and education, once it was implemented there.

“A huge transformation will take place in our schools, hospitals, and courts when this technology is extensively used,” he said.

PM Urges Youth To Explore AI

The Prime Minister further urged the young generation to explore AI tools related to real-time translation in a bigger way and also make them 100 per cent full proof. Earlier on December 17, a real-time Artificial Intelligence-based translation tool was used during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. This was done through ‘Bhashini’ for those in the audience who understood Tamil. ‘Bhashini’ is an AI-led language translation system that enables people to speak in their own language while talking to speakers of other Indian languages.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, heard PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme in Lucknow.

107th Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Aired

The 107th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was aired on November 26, when PM Modi asked the citizens not to organise weddings abroad and urged people of the country to hold wedding celebrations in the country.

The popular programme on All India Radio, Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat, was started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM. The 30-minute programme completed its 100 episodes on April 30, 2023.

The Mann Ki Baat programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country. Through this programme, the Prime Minister informs and inspires the people of the country on various topics. Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)

