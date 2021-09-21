New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his three-day trip to the United States tomorrow. Informing about PM Modi’s schedule for the much anticipated US tour, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla said, “PM will be leaving for US tomorrow morning and return to India on September 26. He’ll be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the EAM, NSA.” He is also scheduled to bilateral meetings US vice president Kamala Harris (September 23) in the course of the US trip.Also Read - Centre Calls UK’s Quarantine Policy For Indians 'Discriminatory', May Impose Reciprocal Measures

According to the MEA, PM Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as the first speaker of the day. “PM Modi will participate in the COVID19 Global Summit hosted by US President Biden tomorrow,” Foreign Secretary said. Also Read - US President Joe Biden to Host PM Narendra Modi for Bilateral Dialogue on September 24 at White House

“At their bilateral meeting on September 24, PM Modi and US Pres Biden will review India-US relations. They are expected to discuss how to bolster trade&investment ties, strengthen defence & security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership among others,” he added. Also Read - Vaccine Maitri: India Set To Resume Export of Surplus Covid-19 Vaccines From Next Month

Here are some of the key takeaways from Foreign Secretary’s briefing: