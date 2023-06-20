Home

Meet Shri Thanedar, The Indian-American Congressman Escorting PM Modi For Joint Address At US Congress

Indian-American Shri Thanedar, a first-time Democratic Congressman, is escorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second historic joint session at US Congress.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2022, Congressman Shri Thanedar served in the Michigan House of Representatives. (Photo: Twitter/@ShriThanedar)

New Delhi: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Tuesday will escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic joint address at the US Congress. It is the second time that Prime Minister Modi is addressing the joint session of the US Congress, a first for any Indian prime minister. PM Modi had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

“(Spouse) Shashi (Thanedar) and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress upon the Prime Minister the need for stronger US-India ties,” Thanedar, 68, said.

Who Is Shri Thanedar

Shri Thanedar is a first-time Democratic Congressman, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan which includes much of Wayne County including the city of Detroit, Grosse Pointe, and Downriver.

Shri Thanedar completed his Masters degree at the University of Bombay in 1977. Thanedar has a degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Fontbonne University.

He completed his PhD in Polymer Chemistry from the University of Akron in 1982.

Thandedar, in his LinkedIn profile, said he has “over 30 years experience in developing products and solving manufacturing quality related problems for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, automotive, health and beauty, neutraceuticals, and variety of other industries”.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2022, Congressman Thanedar served in the Michigan House of Representatives. At the State Capitol he helped pass the largest increase in per-pupil funding for Michigan Public Schools in state history.

Shri Thanedar became a US citizen in 1988. Thanedar was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 1997, 2007, and 2016.

In 2016, when Congressman Thanedar sold his business, he shared $1.5 million from the sale with his 50 employees with amounts based on their tenure – a company secretary who was the longest-serving employee received the largest bonus.

Thanedar retired as a business leader and scientist to make his way into politics. In 2018, he ran for Governor of Michigan but lost the race.

In 2020, Thanedar ran successfully for the Michigan Legislature. There he served on the powerful appropriations committee and helped bring millions of dollars back to his Detroit-based district.

Thanedar, along with a group of 100 democrats, had introduced a new bill in May seeking to eliminate the country-quota for Green Cards and reform the most-coveted H-1B visa program.

