PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand on Friday. After performing a "puja" at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district, the prime minister arrived at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli in a helicopter. During his two-day tour of the state, Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones. The prime minister performed the "puja" at the temples wearing a white traditional attire of the hill people with a swastika embroidered on it. At Kedarnath, he also laid the foundation stone for the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

