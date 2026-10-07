‘Seva is my dharma,’ says PM Modi as he completes 25 years in public service

Celebrating 25 years as the head of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new slogan to Indians. "We will do it", he said, and the crowd cheered as the PM gave three ambitious goals

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PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at Indira Gandhi Stadium. Today marks 25 years since Narendra Modi, now in his third term as prime minister, first assumed public office as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The country has given me a lot. Therefore, my responsibility towards the country is also the greatest, and I sincerely believe that every citizen of the country has the greatest right over me. The public trust of these 25 years and the experience gained over these 25 years are a great asset. This asset does not belong to Modi alone; it belongs to the country.”

“On 7 October 2001, when I took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I never imagined thathis milestone would one day arrive. Today, I have completed 25 years of continuous service as the head of government. This has been possible because of the constant blessings of the people. I express my gratitude to the people of India, the BJP, the NDA, and all political colleagues who have immense faith in democracy,” PM Modi said as he received a grand welcome at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ organised by the BJP as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark 25 years of his public service.

“Seva hi dharm hai (Service is duty),” the 76-year-old Prime Minister underlined, adding, he “lives for mission, not ambition”. While addreesing a massive gathering at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi stadium, PM Modi reminisced about his school days in Vadnagar.

“I remember that when I used to go to school in Vadnagar, our master ji would teach us all kinds of lessons, and among the students who arrived first in class, my name was always there. That eagerness to learn became a part of my life, and even today, I consider myself a student. I try to learn something new every day,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he feels immense gratitude as he looks back on his journey and is also thankful to his critics who, he said, taught him a lot. “I am grateful to every person and every experience that taught me something. Those who taught me taught me humility. Those who brought me down taught me how to rise again. My supporters encouraged me, while my critics taught me to look within. Those who stood by me showed me the power of trust,” he said.

“Every crisis tested my patience, every success expanded my responsibilities, and every achievement gave me the courage and determination to move toward greater goals,” he said.

He also highlighted specific instances that contributed to his learning, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake which “taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction”; the Chandrayaan mission that “taught me to rise from failure”; and the Covid crisis which “made me realise the importance of the nation’s collective consciousness.” He also acknowledged the media for inspiring him “to move forward amidst bitter-sweet experiences.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that his service to the nation, rich in cultural heritage and great thoughts, has always provided strength. “From the Vedas to Vivekananda, the nation that has continuously practised great thoughts, the nation whose cultural heritage spans thousands of years, the nation that restored humanity’s faith in mankind-while serving such a nation, I have never once felt alone,” he affirmed.

PM Modi further underscored that the day was not merely for memories but for renewing a solemn promise for the future. “This day is about reiterating that promise; it is a day to express that resolve which says, ‘We will definitely achieve it.’ We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it,” he pledged, setting the tone for the nation’s developmental journey towards 2047.