PM Modi In Kashmir: Tricolour Shadows Srinagar Stadium; Omar Abdulla’s Bold Claims | 10 Key Points

PM Modi will visit Srinagar today and will dedicate the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' worth Rs 5,000 crore to people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Thursday for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit to the city, PM Modi will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program at Bakshi Stadium where he will dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ worth Rs 5,000 crore to the people of the Union territory. The project aims to boost the agri-economy in Kashmir.

