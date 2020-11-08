New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on the occasion of his 93rd birthday on Sunday and also called the veteran leader a living inspiration to BJP workers and the countrymen. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda were also present to wish the veteran party leader on his birthday at his residence. Also Read - Look Forward To Working Closely: PM Modi Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

PM Modi visited Advani at his residence to greet him on his birthday with a flower bouquet and also took blessings from him by touching his feet. Later, the prime minister also participated in the cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of Advani’s family members. Also Read - 'Definite Blow to Right Wing Forces’: How Politicos Reacted to Exit Poll Results of Bihar

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi also tweeted in Hindi stating that LK Advani had played a significant role in taking the party to the masses and is a ‘living inspiration’ to BJP workers and the countrymen.

“Many congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji, who played an important role in the development of the country and also took the party to the masses. He is a direct inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his good wishes on the veteran leader’s birthday and tweeted in Hindi, “Advani Ji not only contributed to the development of the country by his hard work and selfless service but also played a major role in the expansion of BJP’s nationalist ideology. I wish him all the best on his birthday and wish him good health and longevity.”

आदरणीय आडवाणी जी ने अपने परिश्रम और निस्वार्थ सेवाभाव से न सिर्फ देश के विकास में अहम योगदान दिया बल्कि भाजपा की राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा के विस्तार में भी मुख्य भूमिका निभाई। उनके जन्मदिन पर उन्हें शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और ईश्वर से उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2020

Party President Nadda also prayed for the senior leader’s long and healthy life. “Hearty congratulations to the honourable LK Advani Ji, former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader, for his dedication and principles in politics. I pray to God for your health and longevity,” Nadda tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

LK Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India. He is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.