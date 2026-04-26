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PM Modi visits Matua Thakur Temple; Offers prayers amidst election campaigning in West Bengal

PM Modi visits Matua Thakur Temple; Offers prayers amidst election campaigning in West Bengal

Prime Minister Modi shared photographs of his visit to the Matua Temple on the social media platform 'X' in which he wrote, "Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society."

(Image: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing election campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Matua Thakur Temple on Sunday. During his visit, he also paid homage to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur.

Prime Minister Modi shared photographs of his visit to the Matua Temple on the social media platform ‘X’. In his post, he wrote, “Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society.”

Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society. pic.twitter.com/spKlzwDhZC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

In another post, PM Modi shared an old photograph in which he is seen with ‘Boro Ma’. He wrote in the post, “Today, when I was at the Matua Thakur Mandir, I remembered my previous visit to this Temple a few years ago, when I had also got the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur. Here is a photograph from that visit.”

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Today, when I was at the Matua Thakur Mandir, I remembered my previous visit to this Temple a few years ago, when I had also got the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur. Here is a photograph from that visit… pic.twitter.com/MZ8jgSSwBC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed a ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ (Victory Pledge Rally) in Bongaon, West Bengal. He stated, “I would like to assure the Matua-Namasudra community and all other refugee families that you will indeed receive citizenship; you will get a permanent address; you will receive every document and every right that is accorded to any citizen of India.”

He further added, “Today, from Bongaon, I wish to issue a stern warning to infiltrators. Anyone who has entered Bengal illegally, or who is residing here using forged documents, must leave Bengal and India before April 29. Otherwise, after May 4, every single infiltrator will be driven out. The TMC will no longer be able to protect any infiltrator.”

Addressing a public rally, PM Modi said, “This election in Bengal is now in its final phase; however, you must have noticed one thing: 15 years ago, the TMC came to power by invoking ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’ (Mother, Soil, and People), but now, these very words do not even come to their lips. If these TMC members were to invoke ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’ today, their misdeeds would stand exposed. For the TMC’s ruthlessness has reduced the ‘Mother’ to tears, surrendered the ‘Soil’ to syndicates and infiltrators, and forced the ‘People’ of Bengal into migration.”

(With IANS inputs)

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