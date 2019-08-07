New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani on Wednesday became emotional while paying tribute to late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi.

Despite the allegedly strained relations between the two leaders over the past few years, they were seen walking out together as they left the crematorium in Delhi after Swaraj’s last rites. In fact, PM Modi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh guided the 91-year-old Advani out of the crematorium, taking him by the arms.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS in Delhi following a cardiac arrest. The most prominent woman face of BJP was only 25 years old when she joined the Haryana government in 1977 as the Cabinet minister. She was also the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Holding back tears, Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences to Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri and her husband Swaraj Kaushal. “My thoughts are with her family, supporters, and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had tweeted, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

Advani also turned emotional while offering tributed to Swaraj at her residence. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha. Expressing condolences, Advani said that with the demise of Sushma, the nation has lost a remarkable leader. “To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely,” he said.

Recalling the days when he inducted the ‘young activist’ Sushma, Advani stated, “She became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party – in fact, a role model for women leader. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake on my birthday.”