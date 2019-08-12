New Delhi: In his web-based interaction with Central government secretaries and state chief secretaries, PRAGATI, the Prime Minister has asked for anti-fraud units as well as action against those involved in frauds in Ayushman Bharat scheme.

A leading daily reported on Monday that the PM has directed that a mobile application be developed for the disabled to upload pictures of problems faced by them. These instructions were given to the department under the social justice ministry.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) would be developing the app so that people with disabilities can share their difficulties

and the department concerned can be directed to take action.

The PM also told them that he would prefer to see what changes were brought about on the ground level rather than information on how much fund was used and what steps were taken.

Taking note of the reports of frauds relating to Ayushman Bharat, PM has asked states to nominate an officer who can share the nature of fraud in their states with others so that their counterparts can take preventive measures.

Sources said PM took serious note of some cases where insurance companies had colluded with hospitals in fraud under the scheme which aims to benefit nearly 10 crore families. Recently, there were reports of alleged frauds in hospitals across Uttarakhand.

PM Modi has also asked the housing ministry to make the credit-linked subsidy scheme beneficiaries tracking system functional by September-end, said the minutes of the meeting. This will help the Government track whether the beneficiaries getting interest subsidy under PM Awas Yojna were building homes and living there.