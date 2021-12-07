New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party and warned BJP MPs from being absent in Parliament. “Change yourself or there will be changes,” PM Modi told BJP MPs at the meeting.Also Read - Dehradun Girl in Pink Saree Dances on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Sets Internet on Fire | Watch

PM Narendra Modi, who had repeatedly stressed on regular Parliament attendance, also urged BJP leaders to attend party meetings. “Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don’t change yourself, there will be changes in due course,” PM Modi said at the BJP’s parliamentary meeting in New Delhi, NDTV reported. Also Read - Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Namita Marimuthu's Photos With Transgender Daughter Go Viral | See Pics

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the meeting. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present at the meeting. Also Read - Tracking Purvanchal's Poll Pulse: After Expressways, PM to Inaugurate AIIMS, Fertiliser Plant in Gorakhpur

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

PM Modi’s warning to BJP MPs come at a time as BJP faces Opposition fury on a crux of issues including the recent Nagaland incident where 14 civilians were killed in a botched up Army operation in Mon district.

Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments over the Opposition’s demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. The suspended members include six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI. Since after their suspension, all the 12 MPs have regularly visited the Parliament and sat outside Mahatma Gandhi Statue.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.