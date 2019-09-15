New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 17 witnessed the Sardar Sarovar Dam water reach its full storage capacity in Gujarat.

As on Saturday, the water level in the dam stood at 138 m, which is just 68 cm short of the overflow mark. The water in the dam is considered to be ‘Gujarat’s lifeline’. The water level is expected to reach its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres on Tuesday, i.e., Septemeber 17 which also happens to be the 69th birthday of the prime minister, stated Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the dam site to celebrate the feat on September 17, which is also his 69th birthday,” said the Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani on Saturday. He was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “After years of struggle, the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (country’s first home minister) of the dam on the Narmada river has come true now.”

Gujarat Govt to celebrate `Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav' at over 1000 places across the state to mark the crossing of 138-m water level, its uppermost limit, in Sardar Sarovar dam on September 17. CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp has invited PM Shri @narendramodi to main event at Kevadia pic.twitter.com/nHbG8Xsmzq — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) September 13, 2019

About Sardar Sarovar Dam:

The foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam was laid by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 5, 1961. After a span of 56 years, the dam was completely built in September 2017.