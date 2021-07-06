New Delhi: On the 14th Dalai Lama 86th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Tibetan spiritual leader and wished him a “long and healthy life”. Also Read - 'In Spite of My Old Age, My Face is Quite Handsome': Dalai Lama Shares Video Message on His 86th Birthday | Watch

"Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lauded PM Modi for wishing the Dalai Lama on his birthday and urged the PM to send an even stronger message to China by meeting the Dalai Lama.

“Very good, sir! But it would have sent a strong message to China had you met HH Dalai Lama in person,” tweeted Mr Owaisi in response to the Prime Minister’s tweet.

Dalai Lama’s message for India:

In a video message on his birthday, the Dalai Lama hailed India and said “Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony.”

He added that he had great respect for India’s secular values such as “honesty, karuna (compassion), and ahimsa (non-violence).”

About the 14th Dalai Lama:

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibet. China does not accept the Dalai Lama’s government-in-exile in India.

He was born on 6 July 1935, to a farming family, in a small hamlet located in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.

At the age of two, the child, then named Lhamo Dhondup, was recognised as the reincarnation of the previous 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso.

In 1950, after China’s invasion of Tibet, he was called upon to assume full political power. In 1959, he was forced to escape into exile. Since then, he has been living in Dharamsala.