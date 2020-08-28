New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the ill health of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and wished for his speedy recovery. Also Read - Mystery Epidemic in 1800s? Over 1,500 Human Bones Found At Japan's Osaka Historical Grave Site

"Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Abe resigned from his post citing his poor health as a major issue. After his resignation, the 65-year-old Japanese Prime Minister said in a press conference, “I cannot be the Prime Minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post.”

It has been learnt that Abe has been battling with ulcerative colitis for years.

Abe’s two recent hospital visits within a week have fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as the ruling party leader in September 2021.