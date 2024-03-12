PM Modi Witnesses Exercise Of ‘Bharat Shakti’ In Pokhran Along With Delegates From 30 Countries

The exercise 'Bharat Shakti' will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Pokhran on Tuesday to witness the exercise “Bharat Shakti” at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. He will witness the event along with delegates from more than 30 countries. Interestingly, this exercise will display the firepower capability of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of all three defence forces.

Ahead of his visit to Pokhran to witness exercise Bharat Shakti, PM Modi said that Pokhran has an emotional attachment with every Indian.

“I look forward to being in Pokhran later today. This place has an emotional attachment with every Indian. In Pokhran, I will have the opportunity to witness a demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise,” PM Modi posted on X.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Pokhran. Along with delegates from more than 30 countries, he will witness the exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. The exercise will display the firepower capability of indigenous… pic.twitter.com/nVp4IbSqIz — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

He further said, “I am glad that this programme will feature weapon systems and more which are vital in the quest to make India self-reliant in defence.”

It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.

Indian Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.

Indian Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations.

In a clear indication of India’s readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, Bharat Shakti highlights the resilience, innovation, and strength of India’s domestic defence capabilities on the global stage.

The programme exemplifies the nation’s strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry.

