PM Modi’s 73rd Birthday: Odisha Artist Paints A Smokey Tribute| Watch

PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Odisha Artist Paints A Smokey Tribute

Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

Cuttack-based smoke artist makes portrait of PM Modi for his 73rd birthday.(Photo Credit: ANI)

Cuttack: On the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal created a portrait of PM Modi, which also depicts Odisha’s magnificent heritage with an exquisite representation of the wheel from the Sun Temple in Konark in the background. PM Modi, India’s 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar. He took oath as prime minister of the country for the first time on May 26, 2014. His second consecutive term as prime minister began on May 30, 2019.

The first ever Prime Minister to be born after Independence, PM Modi has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. PM Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Speaking to news agency ANI on his latest creation, Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal said, “I have created a smoke portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 73rd birthday. In the portrait, I have also depicted the Konark wheel, which represents Odisha’s magnificent culture and heritage. As we are aware, the Konark wheel was used as a backdrop by PM Modi as he welcomed world leaders and delegates at the G20 dinner. It was a matter of pride for us.” The artist said he uses the smoke of a candle, a needle (or an old pen nib) and a canvas to create his artworks.

The iconic Konark wheel of Odisha was also used as the backdrop by PM Modi as he greeted world leaders and delegates at a presidential dinner in the national capital during the recent G20 Summit. The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The event holds an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. The G20 Summit was held on September 9 and 10, 2023.

BJP Worker in Pune crafted PM Modi’s portrait using grains and millets

On the other hand, a BJP worker in Pune crafted PM Modi’s portrait using grains and millets on his 73rd birth anniversary. Kishor Tarwade, the BJP worker, told ANI, “The size of the portrait is 10X18 feet and was made from about 60 kg of grains such as wheat, lentils and millets (Jawar, Raagi). The portrait will be on display from September 16 to September 18, 2023, at the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Kalika Mata Mandir Bhavan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

