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PM Modi begins his address to nation, seeks forgiveness from women of country: ‘I am sorry’| LIVE

It is noteworthy that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill' failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 18, 2026 9:02 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
PM Modi’s address, Women's Reservation Bill, New Delhi, Narendra Modi, Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, Lok Sabha
(Image Courtesy: DD)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding the Women’s Reservation Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM. Prime Minister Modi is likely to speak on the Women’s Reservation Bill. It is noteworthy that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Bill’ failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday. This marks the first instance in 12 years, during the tenure of the Modi government, that a bill has been defeated by the Opposition.

Yesterday, while appealing to all Members of Parliament regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi had urged them, saying, “I appeal to all MPs to listen to their inner conscience, keeping in mind the mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives in their own homes. This is a momentous opportunity to serve and honour the ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) of our nation. Do not deprive them of new opportunities. If this amendment is passed unanimously, the women of our country will be further empowered, and our democracy will be strengthened.”

Keep tuned in for LIVE updates on PM Modi’s address to the nation.

Live Updates

  • Apr 18, 2026 9:02 PM IST

    PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE:

  • Apr 18, 2026 8:57 PM IST

    PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Modi stated that opposition people are taking women’s power for granted. They are forgetting that women of the twenty-first century are closely monitoring every event in the country.

  • Apr 18, 2026 8:56 PM IST

    PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress Party has repeatedly failed to show support for required reforms in the country.

  • Apr 18, 2026 8:54 PM IST

    PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congress, SP, DMK, TMC and other parties have made the same excuse all these years. Raising some technical issue, they have looted the rights of women. The nation has understood this ugly pattern of politics and has understood the reason behind this.”

  • Apr 18, 2026 8:52 PM IST

    PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Modi stated that the opposition parties are forgetting that the women of the 21st century are closely watching every development in the country. They can sense intentions and clearly understand the truth, as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam failed to get the required majority in the house.


    • Apr 18, 2026 8:49 PM IST
      PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dig at the opposition parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, stating that they were clapping with joy after the failure of the bill.
    • Apr 18, 2026 8:47 PM IST

      PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime minister said, “Personally, I had hopes that the Congress would rectify its decades-old mistake, that it would atone for its sins. But Congress lost the opportunity to script history and stand in support of women.”

    • Apr 18, 2026 8:44 PM IST

      PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Nation’s welfare is our priority, but when political benefit becomes the priority for some people, even bigger than the nation’s welfare, the women of the country have to bear the burden for this. The same happened this time as well.”

    • Apr 18, 2026 8:38 PM IST

      PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the opposition leaders were clapping in the house over the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

    • Apr 18, 2026 8:33 PM IST

      PM Modi’s address to the nation LIVE: PM Modi condemns the opposition parties over the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill in his address to the nation.

    About the Author

    Tahir Qureshi

    Tahir Qureshi

    Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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