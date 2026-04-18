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PM Modi begins his address to nation, seeks forgiveness from women of country: I am sorry| LIVE

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PM Modi begins his address to nation, seeks forgiveness from women of country: ‘I am sorry’| LIVE

It is noteworthy that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill' failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

(Image Courtesy: DD)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding the Women’s Reservation Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM. Prime Minister Modi is likely to speak on the Women’s Reservation Bill. It is noteworthy that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Bill’ failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday. This marks the first instance in 12 years, during the tenure of the Modi government, that a bill has been defeated by the Opposition.

Yesterday, while appealing to all Members of Parliament regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi had urged them, saying, “I appeal to all MPs to listen to their inner conscience, keeping in mind the mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives in their own homes. This is a momentous opportunity to serve and honour the ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) of our nation. Do not deprive them of new opportunities. If this amendment is passed unanimously, the women of our country will be further empowered, and our democracy will be strengthened.”

Keep tuned in for LIVE updates on PM Modi’s address to the nation.

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