  • Home
  • News
  • PM Modis big decision: India to ban Chinese CCTV from this date — Why the sudden clampdown on Made in China products

PM Modi’s big decision: India to ban Chinese CCTV from this date — Why the sudden clampdown on ‘Made in China’ products

Chinese companies like Hikvision, Dahua and TP-Link will not be allowed to sell internet-connected CCTV and other surveillance products in India from April 1, when the new certification rules take effect.

Published date india.com Published: March 30, 2026 2:18 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
india bans chienese cctv
PM Modi’s big decision: India to ban Chinese CCTV from this date — Why the sudden clampdown on ‘Made in China’ products

India To Ban Chinese CCTV: In a major decision, the central government is going to restrict the use of ‘Made in China’ CCTV cameras and related hardware over national security concerns. The restriction will come into effect from April 1, impacting major Chinese companies such as Hikvision and Dahua Technology, among others. The decision is likely to disrupt the surveillance market, which is currently dominated by Chinese CCTV cameras, while opening opportunities for domestic manufacturers. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing video surveillance markets. As per reports, new certification requirements under the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification framework are going to start from April 1. It means that STQC approval will be mandatory for CCTV products sold in the country.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.