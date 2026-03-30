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PM Modis big decision: India to ban Chinese CCTV from this date — Why the sudden clampdown on Made in China products

PM Modi’s big decision: India to ban Chinese CCTV from this date — Why the sudden clampdown on ‘Made in China’ products

Chinese companies like Hikvision, Dahua and TP-Link will not be allowed to sell internet-connected CCTV and other surveillance products in India from April 1, when the new certification rules take effect.

PM Modi’s big decision: India to ban Chinese CCTV from this date — Why the sudden clampdown on ‘Made in China’ products

India To Ban Chinese CCTV: In a major decision, the central government is going to restrict the use of ‘Made in China’ CCTV cameras and related hardware over national security concerns. The restriction will come into effect from April 1, impacting major Chinese companies such as Hikvision and Dahua Technology, among others. The decision is likely to disrupt the surveillance market, which is currently dominated by Chinese CCTV cameras, while opening opportunities for domestic manufacturers. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing video surveillance markets. As per reports, new certification requirements under the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification framework are going to start from April 1. It means that STQC approval will be mandatory for CCTV products sold in the country.

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