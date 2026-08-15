PM Modi’s big I-Day assurance to flood victims from Red Fort: ‘Entire country stands with you’

Several parts of India have faced heavy monsoon rainfall this year. States including Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Nagaland have reported flooding, landslides and flash floods in different areas.

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In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the 8oth Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/YT via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed concern over the people affected by floods and landslides in different parts of the country. He said the government understands their difficulties and assured affected families that the entire nation stands with them. Speaking from the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on India’s 80th Independence Day, Modi said several parts of the country had faced floods and landslides in recent days.

He said many families had suffered because of the natural disasters and assured them that the country shares their pain. “Some parts of the country have witnessed floods and landslides, and many families have been affected. We fully understand their pain and suffering,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also expressed his support for people dealing with the impact of the extreme weather and said the government stands with them during this difficult time.

Several parts of India have faced heavy monsoon rainfall this year. States including Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Nagaland have reported flooding, landslides and flash floods in different areas.

The heavy rains have affected daily life in many places, while flooding and landslides have also disrupted transport and damaged infrastructure.