PM Modi’s big message ahead of BRICS Summit: ‘positive and meaningful discussions’ for global welfare

The summit is expected to focus on ways to strengthen collective resilience among BRICS countries. Key areas likely to come up for discussion include food security, energy security, disaster risk reduction and the stability of critical supply chains.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-modis-big-message-ahead-of-brics-summit-positive-and-meaningful-discussions-for-global-welfare-8521645/ Copy

PM Modi's big message ahead of BRICS Summit: 'positive and meaningful discussions' for global welfare (PTI/file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is confident that the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi will lead to meaningful discussions on several important global issues. In a post on X, Modi said leaders from different parts of the world would gather in India for the summit and expressed hope that their discussions would contribute to global welfare. The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

अगले कुछ दिनों में दुनियाभर के नेता BRICS Summit के लिए जुटेंगे। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सम्मेलन में विश्व कल्याण की कामना के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सकारात्मक और सार्थक चर्चा होगी। सद्भिरेव सहासीत सद्भिः कुर्वीत सङ्गतिम्। सद्भिर्विवादं मैत्रीं च नासद्भिः किंचिदाचरेत्॥ pic.twitter.com/YG36WlpiYg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

Putin, Xi among leaders attending

India is hosting the two-day summit, which will bring together several prominent world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the key leaders expected to attend the meeting.

Their presence is likely to make the summit particularly important as BRICS members discuss global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Food, energy and supply chains in focus

The summit is expected to focus on ways to strengthen collective resilience among BRICS countries. Key areas likely to come up for discussion include food security, energy security, disaster risk reduction and the stability of critical supply chains.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on major international and regional developments.

The BRICS meeting is taking place at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

The summit comes against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, adding another major global issue to the discussions.

Against this backdrop, India is expected to use its BRICS chairship to push for greater cooperation and dialogue among member countries.