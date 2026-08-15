PM Modi’s big semiconductor push on Independence Day: 5-8 more semiconductor plants coming up in 7-8 years

PM Modi, while addressing the nation on the Independence Day, said the country is moving towards becoming a major player in the semiconductor sector.

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PM Modi’s big semiconductor push on Independence Day: 5-8 more semiconductor plants coming up in 7-8 years(Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: On the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that becoming an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is crucial for the country’s progress. Furthermore, PM Modi stated that India has already begun production at three semiconductor plants, and five to eight more plants are expected to come up in the coming years.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said India’s semiconductor journey reflects its growing technological self-reliance. PM Modi said India was taking significant steps towards achieving self-reliance in the sector, thus highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the modern economy.

What did PM Modi announce about India’s semiconductor industry on Independence Day?

PM Modi added, “In today’s digital world and technological landscape, we understand the immense importance of chips. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment, or transportation systems, chips are indispensable; without them, the world would come to a standstill. India has moved towards self-reliance in this sector; three major semiconductor plants have already been established, and I have been informed that production from these facilities has already begun for export. In the coming 7-8 years, five to eight additional semiconductor plants are set to commence operations very soon.”

Why is India focusing on expanding semiconductor manufacturing?

During the Independence Day speech, PM Modi spoke about the Green Economy, the sixth strength of the Sapta Dhara. He added, “The sixth strength of the Sapta Dhara is the Green economy. We must work in the areas of renewable energy, energy storage, green storage and manufacturing. India has an opportunity in the area of the Blue Economy. ”

During the Independence Day speech, PM Modi says, “The sixth strength of the Sapta Dhara is the Green economy. We must work in the areas of renewable energy, energy storage, green storage and manufacturing. India has an opportunity in the area of the Blue Economy. ” pic.twitter.com/F3d5L9Slei — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

India has transformed from ‘Fragile Five’ to the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the last 12 years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he highlighted the strides the country made during his tenure. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, India was once counted among the ‘Fragile Five’.

The world had dumped India’s economy in the ‘Fragile Five’, he said. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, he said. After Independence in 1947, the prime minister said, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace the country aspired to achieve.