PM Modi’s Birthday: Uttarakhand CM Flags Off ‘Swachhta League Marathon’ In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the 'Swachhta League Marathon' on Sunday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday. The marathon's objective is to raise

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the ‘Swachhta League Marathon’ on Sunday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday. The marathon’s objective is to raise awareness of cleanliness and promote the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan among the people. CM Dhami actively participated in the ‘Swachhta League Marathon’ alongside children to inspire and motivate them. While extending his best wishes for PM Modi’s long and healthy life, he mentioned that several development programs have been initiated in the state that were never considered by previous governments.

“PM has a special bond with Uttarakhand. People are excited for his birthday. People have arranged programs of marathons, planting saplings, prayers and cleanliness campaigns… New development programmes have started in Uttarakhand that were never thought of before… I pray for his long and healthy life,” CM Dhami told news agency ANI.

PM Modi’s Birthday: Major Events

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during ‘Seva Pakhwada’, commencing today and coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of the Prime Minister, continuing until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

These programs will be initiated under the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign, which falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated ‘Ayushman Bhava’ on September 13. This comprehensive campaign comprises three key components: Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha, all of which will be rolled out over the 15-day period commencing on September 17.

In addition, PM Vishwakarma Yojana will also be launched today, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Pooja and the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Born in 1950 in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, PM Modi came into the world in a poor family, and his childhood witnessed many ups and downs. However, he overcame all odds and, through sheer dedication, ascended to the top position of Prime Minister of the country.

