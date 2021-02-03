New Delhi: Airport officials on Wednesday told news agency PTI that PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi has staged a sit-in at Lucknow airport alleging that police stopped his supporters. Also Read - Shut Them Up, Cut Them Off: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Twitter Blocking Accounts of those Tweeting on Farm Protests

According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport's Additional General Manager (Operations) Bhupendra Singh, Prahlad Modi arrived at Lucknow by an Indigo flight around 4 in the evening.

He sat on a dharna on the airport premises as he was unhappy over police stopping his supporters from reaching there, Singh added. Efforts were made to contact police and other senior officials for comments but to no avail.