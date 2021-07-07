New Delhi: Many Union ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, resigned ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. Besides Pokhriyal, Vardhan and Gowda, who were cabinet ministers, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri have also quit.Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Chirag Paswan-led LJP Moves Delhi HC Against Inclusion Of Pashupati Paras in Union Cabinet

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Union Minister Babul Supriyo have also quit. More than 40 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as PM Modi expands his cabinet. This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Here’s a list of who is in, who is out and who is promoted in PM Modi’s cabinet revamp:

Who's in

Jyotiraditya Scindia Narayan Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Anupriya Patel Kapil Patil Meenakshi Lekhi Ajay Bhatt Bhupender Yadav Sunita Duggal Pashupati Paras Bharati Pawar Ashwini Vaishnaw Shobha Karandlaje

Who’s 0ut

Harsh Vardhan Babul Supriyo Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Santosh Gangwar Sanjay Dhotre Debasree Chaudhuri Ratan Lal Kataria Sadananda Gowda Thawarchand Gehlot Pratap Sarangi Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil

Who’s promoted