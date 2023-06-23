Home

PM Modi In US: Indian Embassy In New York Lit Up In Tricolour

PM Modi is on a four-day visit to the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Indian Embassy in New York lit up in shades of tricolour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to the United States to strengthen the ties between the two countries. People have left no stone unturned to give a rousing welcome to the Indian Prime Minister. From the breathtaking Niagara Falls being lit up in the colours of India’s flag, to the iconic Indian Embassy in New York looking resplendent in tricolour, the grand reception given to PM Modi is proof of the strong bonds between India and the United States. Not just this, even the Empire State Building shone in tricolour to give a big welcome to PM Modi.

PM Modi’s Visit: Scenes From The US

Sharing the mesmerising beauty of the embassy building, the Consulate General of India, New York, wrote, “The building of India in New York resplendent in tricolour, marking the #HistoricStateVisit2023 and welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. Long Live India-US Friendship!”

The Consulate General of India, New York, shared some pictures and a video of Niagara Falls in all its tricolour glory. The tweet read, “India-USA partnership. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic state visit 2023 and celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship bathed in the colours of India’s flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you, Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI).”

🤝 #IndiaUSAPartnership Welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023 & celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship Bathed in the colors of India's flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you Council of Heritage and Arts of… pic.twitter.com/nn8mHa4i54 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 23, 2023

The Empire State Building was also decked up in tricolour for the occasion.

VIDEO | The iconic Empire State Building in New York lit up in tricolour during PM Modi's state visit to the USA. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/aJU7Qd227A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

PM Modi’s US Visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They hosted Modi at a State Dinner on June 22 at the White House. Prominent members of the business community like Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among the guests. Heads of companies like Google, Microsoft and Adobe also attended the event. PM Modi also addressed a Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22.

PM Modi exchanged special gifts with US President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. He presented a special sandalwood box and a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ to US President Joe Biden. PM Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to First Lady Jill Biden.

