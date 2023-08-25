Home

PM Modi’s First Trip To Greece In 40 Years; Check Complete Itinerary

A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit. PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and interact with the Indian community there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue, in Johannesburg on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Greece for a one-day visit on Friday after participating in the BRICS Summit in South Africa. Modi’s visit to Athens assumed significance as it would be the first prime ministerial visit from India since then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Greece in September 1983. On the Greek side, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.

Trending Now

During his visit to Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival and will also hold meetings with the Greek President and Prime Minister. In meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leaders will discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

PM MODI’S GREECE SCHEDULE 6:25 am (local time): The Prime Minister will arrive at Athens International Airport. He will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Athens International Airport. He will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival. 10.05 am: PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier and Guard of Honour.

PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier and Guard of Honour. 10.25 am: PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception and will hold a meeting with Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception and will hold a meeting with Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. 1.05 am: PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception and will meet with the PM of Greece.

PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception and will meet with the PM of Greece. 12.45 pm: The PM will attend a business lunch hosted by the Greek PM.

The PM will attend a business lunch hosted by the Greek PM. 5.20 pm: PM Modi will meet prominent personalities.

PM Modi will meet prominent personalities. 6.05 pm: The Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community.

The Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community. 7.25 pm: The PM will depart from Athens

Modi is in South Africa on a three-day visit. He attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries. Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

