PM Modi’s Gujarat, Rajasthan Visit On 12 March; To Witness Military Exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ At Pokhran

Bharat Shakti, a Tri-Services Firing and Manoeuvre Exercise, exemplifies the nation's strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence.

Synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan. (ANI images/File)

PM’s Gujarat And Rajasthan Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on 12 March 2024. At around 9:15 AM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore at Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Sabarmati Ashram where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will witness ‘Bharat Shakti’ – a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

PM in Pokhran

Prime Minister Modi will witness a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

The exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation’s Aatmanirbharata initiative. It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.

Indian Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication. Indian Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations.

In a clear indication of India’s readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, Bharat Shakti highlights resilience, innovation, and strength of India’s domestic defence capabilities on the global stage. The programme exemplifies the nation’s strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry.

PM in Ahmedabad

In a major boost to Railway infrastructure and connectivity, the Prime Minister will visit DFC’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; Phaltan – Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicate to the Nation two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC’s Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister will also flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.