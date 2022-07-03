BJP Executive Meet: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad visit and his scheduled public meeting on Parade Grounds and security concerns, several metro stations including Paradise, Parade Grounds and JBS metro stations will be closed between 5.30pm – 8pm today and trains will not halt at these stations during this time, informed NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL.Also Read - Traffic Diversions Announced In Hyderabad For BJP National Executive Meet; Check Alternative Routes

The Hyderabad police have advised the public to avoid all roads and intersections within a three-kilometre radius of the Parade Grounds from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday and have issued traffic advisories to people to use alternative routes to avoid traffic jams. Passengers who have to board trains from Secunderabad Railway Station in the evening are directed to start early, avoid platform no.1 and reach the station from platform no.10 to avoid being stuck in traffic.

It is estimated that BJP workers from over 35,000 polling booths across the state's 119 Assembly segments would be joining the meeting at Parade Grounds.

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting organised on Saturday to campaign for the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, this would be an interesting public meeting to be addressed by PM Modi as to how he will respond to KCR’s scathing attack.

Apart from PM Modi, Cabinet Ministers, BJP Chief Ministers and senior leaders of the party from across the country are in Hyderabad to attend the party’s two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting. Due to a large number of BJP workers and supporters arriving in the city, traffic jams have been reported from many places. At the public meeting titled ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’, PM Modi is expected to set the party’s narrative for wresting power from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana.

Telangana is going to polls next year.