PM Modi’s speech can also be watched live on Zee News .
India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best ever Olympics performance in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo are the special guests at the Red Fort this year.
Meanwhile, over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock through two police control rooms situated in and around the fort area. There are around 5,000 security personnel at the monument and they will adhere to social distancing norms, they said.
The Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti for the first time earlier this month at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons. The containers have been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addresses the nation. The move comes after many farmer protesting against farm bills reached the Red Fort driving tractors and entered the monument on January 26 and hoisted a religious flag.