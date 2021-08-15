Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation shortly from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. This will be his eighth consecutive Independence Day address. Modi’s speech is likely to at 7.30 am after he hoists the national flag at the Red Fort.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: From Milkha Singh to Sachin Tendulkar, a Look at India's Greatest XI in Sports Post Independence

National public broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the speech LIVE. Apart from that, the prime minister's address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel. Click here

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will air the address. One can also watch PM Modi's address on Twitter page of PIB India.

PM Modi’s speech can also be watched live on Zee News .

India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best ever Olympics performance in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo are the special guests at the Red Fort this year.

Meanwhile, over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock through two police control rooms situated in and around the fort area. There are around 5,000 security personnel at the monument and they will adhere to social distancing norms, they said.

The Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti for the first time earlier this month at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons. The containers have been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addresses the nation. The move comes after many farmer protesting against farm bills reached the Red Fort driving tractors and entered the monument on January 26 and hoisted a religious flag.