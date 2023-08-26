Home

PM Modi's ISRO Visit LIVE: PM Embraces ISRO Chief S Somanath, Meets Scientists Behind Chandrayaan-3

PM Modi’s ISRO Visit LIVE: PM Embraces ISRO Chief S Somanath, Meets Scientists Behind Chandrayaan-3

PM Modi, who was in Greece after attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, has now directly landed in Bengaluru and is expected to meet the team of scientists behind Chandrayaan-3, at ISRO shortly.

New Delhi: After being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greece, PM Narendra Modi has now landed in Bengaluru to meet the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who were responsible for the success of India’s latest lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The Prime Minister has reached Bengaluru and is expected to meet the team of scientists in a short while. This information has been shared on the social media platform ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter) by PM Modi himself.

