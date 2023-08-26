Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • PM Modi’s ISRO Visit LIVE: PM Embraces ISRO Chief S Somanath, Meets Scientists Behind Chandrayaan-3
live

PM Modi’s ISRO Visit LIVE: PM Embraces ISRO Chief S Somanath, Meets Scientists Behind Chandrayaan-3

PM Modi, who was in Greece after attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, has now directly landed in Bengaluru and is expected to meet the team of scientists behind Chandrayaan-3, at ISRO shortly.

Updated: August 26, 2023 7:49 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

PM Narendra Modi Meets ISRO Chief S Somanath
PM Narendra Modi Meets ISRO Chief S Somanath

New Delhi: After being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greece, PM Narendra Modi has now landed in Bengaluru to meet the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who were responsible for the success of India’s latest lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The Prime Minister has reached Bengaluru and is expected to meet the team of scientists in a short while. This information has been shared on the social media platform ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter) by PM Modi himself.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 7:49 AM IST

    PM Modi understands how Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    PM Modi greets ISRO Chief, S Somanath and meets scientists behind Chandrayaan-3.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on his way to ISRO.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    PM Modi leaves HAL Airport, Bengaluru to visit scientists at ISRO.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    PM Modi thanks the citizens of Bengaluru for showing the same excitement today, as the day of landing; raises slogans- Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhaan.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses the people present at HAL Airport, Bengaluru.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the Bengaluru Airport to welcome PM Modi.

  • 6:52 AM IST

    PM Modi has landed in Bengaluru and is looking forward to meeting the ISRO Scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.