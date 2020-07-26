New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address. Addressing the Coronavirus concerns, Modi warned the public that the threat is yet not over. He said that before removing masks in public, Indians should think of frontline health workers who have been working diligently since March. Also Read - Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Captain Vikram Batra's Story, All You Need to Know About The War Hero Before Rooting For Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah

Today being the Kargil Diwas, he also reminded the nation of what he called the backstabbing by Pakistan during the Kargil war in 1999, and paid tribute to the Indian armed forces for their valour in defending the country's territory and their victory.

Here are the top quotes from Modi's Mann ki Baat address:

1) “Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than in most other nations. We are able to save the lives of lakhs of people. But, the threat of coronavirus is not over, as yet. It is spreading fast across many areas. We need to remain vigilant,” the Prime Minister said.

2) “Twenty-one years ago on this day, our Army won the Kargil war. Back then, India was trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan. However, as the saying goes — ‘it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason’,” Modi said.

3) “People are bowing down to their heroes, paying tribute to the martyrs. I urge you to tell each other the stories about the sacrifices of the brave mothers, share the stories of our jawans associated with the Kargil victory today,” the PM urged the countrymen. He said that what Indians say in the event of a war has a profound effect on the morale of a soldier deployed on the borders as well as his family back home. Modi reminded the Indians not to forget this fact.