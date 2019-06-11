New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second innings, is coming back with his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on June 30. Sharing the information on Tuesday, the Centre’s Twitter handle MyGovIndia said, “#MannKiBaat is back again as PM @narendramodi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month’s episode, scheduled on 30th June, 2019. Dial 1800-11-7800 or share your inputs here”

The programme is aired on All India Radio.

Earlier, when the first season was ending, PM Modi had called the radio programme a “sublime experience” for him.

Meanwhile, the Government has also sought suggestions for the Union Budget. Tweeting about it, MyGovIndia said, “Here’s your chance to be a part of the Budget-making process. Share your ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2019-2020 with the @FinMinIndia here”

For ideas on Mann Ki Baat, MyGovIndia said, “PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on,” adding that phone lines will remain open from June 11 to June 26 for suggestions.

However, to share ideas on the website, the last date is June 29, 11.30 PM.