New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a video conference of the Chief Ministers on Saturday to discuss the future of the 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, several attendees, including PM Modi himself, was shown covering their faces with masks. And notably, those masks were not medical masks; those were masks made of everyday material like the ones government is urging people to use. Also Read - PM Modi Discusses Lockdown With Chief Ministers: States Okay With Extension But Require More Fund

Though the CMs are talking from their own offices, there are other officials present in their cabins for which using the masks is necessary. Examples of social distancing can also be seen being followed.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a mask during video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. Other CMs are also using masks. pic.twitter.com/N6Qfjq9xjy — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Amid widespread fear of a shortage of medical masks, the health ministry advised people to not solely depend on medical masks, especially those who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Using a washed piece of cloth just to cover the mouth and the nose is adequate for healthy people. Several states have made wearing the masks in the public mandatory. It is a preventive measure to shield oneself from viral droplets of an infected person., though people are not well and those who are attending sick people are not supposed to use homemade masks.