live

LIVE | PM Modi Takes Mother Heeraben’s Mortal Remains For Last Rites in Gandhinagar

A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise.

Updated: December 30, 2022 8:53 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE | PM Modi Takes Mother Heeraben's Mortal Remains For Last Rites in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Taking to twitter, PM Modi shared her picture and wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Also Read:

PM recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year and said, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity.”

Live Updates

  • 8:54 AM IST

    Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother: Sharad Pawar

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Request everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule, says Modi family

    We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources

  • 8:48 AM IST

    PM Modi Pays Tribute to Late Mother Before Final Rites

  • 8:47 AM IST

    PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi | Video

  • 8:25 AM IST

    PM Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Nitin Gadkari pays tribute, says Her simple and compassionate image will always be with us

    Paying tributes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said it was the values which Hiraben imparted to her family through a difficult life full of struggles that has given the country a leader like Modi.

    Her simple and compassionate image will always be with us, he said.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport

  • 8:12 AM IST

    PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi

  • 7:56 AM IST

    ‘Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection’, writes Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection. She was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction.

    As she leaves for heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings always be with us.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Heeraben Modi is also known as Hiraba

    Heeraben, also called as Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 30, 2022 6:15 AM IST

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 8:53 AM IST