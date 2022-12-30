live

LIVE | PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies At The Age Of 100, Condolences Pour In

A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Taking to twitter, PM Modi shared her picture and wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

PM recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year and said, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity.”

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Load More