live

LIVE | PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies At The Age Of 100, Condolences Pour In

A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise.

Updated: December 30, 2022 7:06 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Taking to twitter, PM Modi shared her picture and wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Also Read:

PM recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year and said, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity.”

Live Updates

  • 7:18 AM IST

    “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” PM Modi pays tribute to his mother

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expresses grief on demise of PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences on the demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi

  • 7:08 AM IST

    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad

    PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference: Sources

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Heeraben was admitted to super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad
    Heeraben Modi was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. The hospital authorities on Thursday had said that her condition was improving. A statement from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said Heeraben’s condition is stable, without sharing further details.

    The Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) too in a statement had said that said that Heeraben would be discharged soon.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad after mother Heeraben’s demise, may join pre-planned West Bengal events virtually

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 30, 2022 6:15 AM IST

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 7:06 AM IST