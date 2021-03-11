Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Heeraben on Thursday received the first short of COVID-19. Announcing the news, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.” Also Read - India Has Turned Into 'Electoral Autocracy', Worse Than Bangladesh & Nepal; Says Swedish Institute

PM Modi also urged everyone to motivate people around them, who are eligible to take the vaccine.

Hiraba, who is over 95 years old, lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city.

Over 17.13 lakh persons, including those over 60 years of age, have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar district collectors office, health department of Gandhinagar municipal corporation and Gandhinagar civil hospital authorities were not aware where Hiraba got vaccinated, adding people can also take the vaccine in private hospitals.

PM Modi himself took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on March 1. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. “I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria said that the prime minister’s move to get inoculated on the very first day of India’s second phase of vaccination drive should eliminate any hesitancy from the minds of people about the vaccine, reported PTI.

Guleria said that Modi took the jab around 6.30 am, after which he was kept under observation for half-an-hour as per protocol. “He is fine after taking the vaccine,” the AIIMS director said.