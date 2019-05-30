Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi watched the oath ceremony from her Gandhinagar residence as she was not present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Modi had gone there to seek her blessings before casting his vote for Ahmedabad parliamentary seat and also after he got a historical mandate to become the Prime Minister of India for the second time.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/CUncTSpBTt — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and his Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony was graced by over 5600 guests, including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states, sports legends, Bollywood celebrities and Business honchos. Besides, families of Pulwama attack martyrs and BJP workers who were killed in West Bengal in poll-related violence also mark their attendance at the mega event.