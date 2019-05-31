New Delhi: The first meeting of the newly constituted Narendra Modi Cabinet has begun.

The cabinet will focus on 100-day agenda, News18 said. The farmers’ welfare is likely to be the key focus of the meeting.

Live updates in bullet points:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first #UnionCabinet meeting of his second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first #UnionCabinet meeting of his second term.

PM Modi took to Twitter, said “Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India! “Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks.”

Delhi: At the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

Prime Minister has approved the following changes: Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund.

PM Modi signs his first file.

The meeting begins, first decision for those who protect the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

Scholarship for boys in NDF hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2, 500; for girls, scholarship increased from Rs 2, 250 to Rs 3,000.

First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund. #UnionCabinetMeeting

Earlier in the day, the portfolios were allocated to Cabinet Ministers. There has been a minor reshuffle in the PM’s cabinet. Now Rajnath Singh would be the Minister of Defence while debutant Amit Shah would be the Minister of Home Affairs. Former bureaucrat Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is the new Minister of External Affairs. (Read the entire story here)

Other major leaders who were Ministers of State in the previous government but haven’t been repeated are Ram Kripal Yadav (Rural Development), Hansraj Gangram Ahir (Home Affairs), Radhakrishna P (Shipping and Finance), Jayant Sinha (Civil Aviation), Anant Kumar Hegde (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), S S Ahluwalia (Electronics and Information Technology) and Vijay Goel (Parliamentary Affairs).

Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.

Meanwhile, Zee Business TV reported that the Union Budget 2019 is set to be presented in a little over a month after the new government has taken charge, in July. According to sources, the budget will be presented in the first week of July itself.

The first task in hand for the new finance minister would be to ensure that the economy stays on the right track. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry said, “The upcoming Union Budget 2019-20 is an opportunity for the government to boost consumption and investments through appropriate fiscal stimulus and policies.”