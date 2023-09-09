Home

News

PM Modi’s Placard At G20 Inaugural Address Says ‘Bharat’ Not India, See Pics

PM Modi’s Placard At G20 Inaugural Address Says ‘Bharat’ Not India, See Pics

The ruling BJP has cheered the use of Bharat, citing the ancient Hindi name's cultural roots. Some leaders claimed the English name 'India' is a colonial legacy.

Before the G20 Summit commenced, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing ‘Bharat’ at the G20 Summit here on Saturday as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting. He could be seen sitting behind a placard that mentioned him as the leader of ‘Bharat’ and not India. The development comes after the Bharat vs. India debate had gripped the country just days before the commencement of the G20 Summit.

Trending Now

The debate over whether the government is planning to change/substitute India with “Bharat” was triggered by a dinner invite sent to the G20 delegates. In the dinner invite, President Droupadi Murmu was referred to as “President of Bharat.”

You may like to read

The government had used ‘Bharat’, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents.

A dinner invite has been sent to G20 delegates and other guests from ‘President of Bharat’, a move which ignited a political row with opposition parties claiming the government is trying to drop ‘India’ from the country’s name. They also linked the move to their decision to name their alliance INDIA.

The ruling BJP has cheered the use of Bharat, citing the ancient Hindi name’s cultural roots. Some leaders claimed the English name ‘India’ is a colonial legacy.

The party has, however, largely avoided getting into the ‘Bharat vs India’ debate with its leaders noting that the Constitution uses both names for the country.

Speaking at the G20 Summit, PM Modi said: “It is time for all of us to walk together for the global good. As G20 president, India appeals to the entire world to turn the trust deficit into confidence in each other. It has become people’s G20 in India, with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities.”

He said: “India’s G20 Presidency has become a symbol of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ (together with all, development for all, trust of all, efforts of all) inside and outside of the country. This has become the people’s G20 in India and over 200 meetings were held across the country.”

He highlighted the need for a human-centric approach to address global challenges and overcome trust deficits caused by conflict.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES