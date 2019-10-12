New Delhi: On the second day of the Second Informal Summit in Mahabalipuram with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a morning walk along the beach and did plogging to give a message of cleanliness and fitness.

PM Modi later took to Twitter and shared a video of his picking up garbage, including plastic bottles and wrappers, while taking a morning walk along the beach.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy”, PM Modi wrote along with the video.

This act of kindness and humility has won the hearts of netizens on social media. He did this ahead of meeting with the Chinese President.

Here’s how the Twitter users, including Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reacted to PM Modi’s plogging.

Inspiring billions for the cause of cleanliness and eliminating single use plastic Prime Minister @narendramodi leads by example by #plogging at Mamallapuram Beach.

His vision for transformation becomes a mission for every Indian. https://t.co/6RcFRwAzIi — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 12, 2019

Love him or hate him, but even his worst critic would admit Prime Minister @narendramodi Modi sure knows how to make the best use of time to get any message across.#Plogging #PloggingRun pic.twitter.com/rjFstXPJIk — Dolly Sharma (@Dollysharma89) October 12, 2019

" A leader is the one that knows the way, goes the way and shows the way". Hon'ble #PM @narendramodi ji has inspired millions for dedicating to the cause of keeping our nation clean and green.#SwacchtaHiSewa#Plogging https://t.co/dhJTgiGX0Q — Ratnesh K Jain (@ratneshkjain) October 12, 2019

Earlier last month, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had talked about plogging. Getting into PM Modi’s shoes, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also did plogging to raise awareness about cleanliness and ‘Swachh Bharat’.

Plogging is coined with a combination of jogging and picking up litter. In 2016, it started as an organised activity in Sweden and later it spread to other countries.