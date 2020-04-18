New Delhi: Amid reports of attacks on doctors, police and paramedic staff, a mob of locals in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh attacked sanitation workers with sicks and axe when they went to a neighbourhood to clean the streets. Also Read - Karnataka Researchers Develop Disinfection Chamber Out of Old Fridge Amid COVID-19, Name it ‘Zero-COV’

Reports claimed that one of them (sanitation workers) has been admitted to hospital as his hand was badly injured. Also Read - Viral Video: Policeman Feeding Banana to Amputee Monkey is Exactly The Kind Note You Should Kickstart Your Weekend With!

The prime accused identified as Adil has been arrested. However, his brother is missing, said police. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat Chief Writes to Delhi Police, Says 'Willing to Cooperate'

Earlier, a group of men in Bhopal had pelted stones at a police constable who was on lockdown enforcement duty. Notably, Madhya Pradesh has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in India with 1,310 positive cases.

The shameful incidents come days after PM Modi asked countrymen to help and protect ‘corona warriors’ who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Hema Malini demanded strict punishment for people who are attacking doctors, healthcare workers, policemen, media persons, saying that ‘ corona warriors hain toh zindagi hai’ (if corona warriors exist, life exists).

#WATCH "2 days ago, some people attacked an ambulance- kuch sharam kariye! Ppl who're attacking doctors, healthcare workers,policemen,media persons,should be punished.Appeal to admin to take strict action against such people.#CoronaWarriors hain toh zindagi hai!"BJP's Hema Malini pic.twitter.com/8gMxBE08g2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

“2 days ago, some people attacked an ambulance- kuch sharam kariye! People who’re attacking doctors, healthcare workers, policemen, media persons should be punished. Appeal to administration to take strict action against such people”, said the BJP MP from Mathura.