New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned people against what he called was a “revadi culture” of offering freebies for winning votes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back saying his government’s schemes for free education, healthcare and electricity were not “freebies” but efforts to lay the foundation for making India the number one country in the world. He said education and health services will be free for all in the country if, by God’s will, he is in a position to do so.Also Read - Half-Built, Sign of 'Chaltaau' Culture: Akhilesh Yadav's Dig at PM Modi Over Bundelkhand Expressway

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said, “I will tell you who is distributing ‘Revadis’ and giving freebies. This waiving of friends’ loans worth thousands of crores and getting contracts worth thousands of crores from foreign tours for friends are giving freebies.” Also Read - Wazan Thoda Kam Karo: PM Modi Gives Health Advice To Lalu's Son Tejashwi During Bihar Visit

“Through Farishtey scheme we saved 13,000 lives with timely free treatment to injured people in accidents. Ask their families, if Kejriwal is distributing “revadis” or doing a virtuous thing,” the Delhi chief minister told a press conference. He said two kinds of politics — one of honesty and the other of corruption — were being practised in the country today. A sound foundation for making India the number one country in the world needs to be laid by giving good education and health services to all, the Delhi CM said. Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Shiv Sena Will Support Droupadi Murmu, Announces Uddhav Thackeray

What does PM Modi’s ‘revadi’ reference mean?

The prime minister used ‘revadi’, a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties in their attempts to win power during the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi said the people, especially the youth should guard against this.

(With PTI inputs)